Russian attacks kill 3, injure at least 14 people in Ukraine over past day

Russia carried out mass attacks across Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions killing at least three civilians and wounding 14 in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian officials reported on Oct. 12.

In Donestk Oblast, Russian troops launched strikes on the village of Bohoiavlenka, near the recently fallen town of Vuhledar, killing two civilians, reported the Donest Oblast Military Administration. Russian forces also struck the village of Ivanopillia, close to the ongoing battle around Chasiv Yar, killing one civilian. In total, eight people were injured.



In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 425 strikes across 11 localities on Oct. 11, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov. Overnight attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia hit residential buildings and businesses, injuring three people including a young girl.



In Kherson Oblast, shelling injured three people and damaged houses, infrastructure, and businesses, according to Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Marchenko. A huge fire broke out overnight after shelling at a warehouse and waste production storage site in the city of Kherson, which firefighters managed to extinguish by the morning of Oct. 12, Ukraine’s emergency services reported.



Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk Oblast as they attempt to capture more towns before the freezing winter weather sets in. Fierce fighting is taking place in Toretsk and the town could be the next one to fall to Russian occupation.



However, Ukrainian troops have stabilized the front line near Prokovsk after Russian forces increased attacks on the town in recent months. Russian troops are currently less than 10 kilometers from the town.