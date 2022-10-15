Russia kidnaps thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is relocating 500 Ukrainian children living in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast to Russia every day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Oct. 15.

It is unclear whether they were separated from their parents while being deported. Earlier this week, Khusnullin said Moscow would "help" Russian-led militants in Kherson Oblast to kidnap local residents as Ukrainian forces pushed further into the occupied territory.

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive deepens into the Russian-occupied south, Russia has begun actively deporting more local residents to Russian-occupied Crimea or neighboring Russian regions.

According to Russia's state-controlled TASS news agency, Russia has kidnaped 4.6 million people from Ukrainian territory, of which 690,000 are children.

