Russia hits energy facility in front-line Ukrainian region causing blackouts

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 12:08 PM 1 min read
Civilians charge their mobiles phones at a point set up due to power outages amid Russian-Ukrainian war, in the city of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on March 27, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine’s front-line regions late on Oct. 30, the country’s largest private energy company DTEK reported on Oct. 31.

The attack significantly damaged the DTEK facility's equipment, causing electricity and water supply cut-offs in a nearby settlement, the company wrote. No casualties were reported.

DTEK did not specify which region was targeted.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Russian troops shelled an energy facility in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Oct. 30.

DTEK added that its employees were working to restore the energy and water supply to residents.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October 2022, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

As Ukraine braces for the inevitable uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
Ukraine faces its most challenging winter as Russia relentlessly strikes its energy system to plunge the nation into cold and darkness. Since mid-October, Russia’s carried out five mass missile attacks that have damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy system and made long power outages a new reality for ma…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
