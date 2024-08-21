Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, guided bomb, War, Aircraft
Russia has dropped 27 guided bombs on Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's military claims

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 7:16 PM 2 min read
Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast after Ukrainian forces entered the town, Aug. 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian aircraft have dropped 27 guided aerial bombs on settlements in embattled Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update on Aug. 21.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion entered its third week. According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory and 93 settlements.

Russian forces have conducted at least 17 airstrikes against Kursk Oblast, using guided aerial bombs, Ukraine's military said on Aug. 21.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow launched a total of 750 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities and villages last week.

Guided aerial bombs, while having a shorter range than missiles, are cheaper to produce and are launched from aircraft within Russian territory or Russian-occupied territories, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

Russia also continues shelling border settlements in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia's Kursk Oblast, including the villages of Porozok and Poznia. Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from the region amid intensified Russian attacks.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video on Aug. 21 purporting to show Ukrainian pilots' attacks on Russian troops who are "actively occupying civilian facilities" in Kursk Oblast.

"We see everything, we know everything. Our precision bombs will get you everywhere," Oleshchuk said.

A video purporting to show Ukraine's attacks on Russia's military in Kursk Oblast. (Mykola Oleshchuk/Telegram)

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 14 that Ukraine’s military is creating a "security zone" on Russian territory to protect Ukrainian border areas. Vereshchuk said that Ukraine would be conducting humanitarian operations in the area, including creating safe corridors for civilians to evacuate — both toward Ukraine and to other parts of Russia.

International humanitarian organizations will also be allowed to enter the area to support the civilian population and monitor the situation, she added.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.