Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia forces Russian passports on state workers in occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 3:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is forcing employees of certain sectors in occupied territories to take Russian passports if they want to continue working, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center said on Dec. 30.

The occupying "authorities" have informed employees of state-run companies, particularly doctors and utility workers, that they need to obtain a Russian passport and write a form renouncing their Ukrainian citizenship if they want to continue working, the center said.

Russia is reportedly launching employment centers in the area, but it will only be possible to register with the centers with a Russian passport, according to the center.

Russian forces are also reportedly forcing residents in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to get Russian passports to receive their payments, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11.

Earlier on July 13, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the EU wouldn't recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories.

Russia has used a simplified procedure to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, occupied since 2014. Russia has distributed around a million Russian passports on Ukrainian territory since 2019.

Reznikov warns Russians of 'one week left' before Putin closes borders
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.