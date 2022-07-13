Borrell: EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories
This item is part of our running news digest
July 13, 2022 5:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin's decree to simplify the procedure for all Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship is "yet another flagrant violation of Ukrainian sovereignty." The simplified procedure was previously used to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts where Russia has distributed almost a million passports since 2019.