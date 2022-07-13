Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 13, 2022 5:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin's decree to simplify the procedure for all Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship is "yet another flagrant violation of Ukrainian sovereignty." The simplified procedure was previously used to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts where Russia has distributed almost a million passports since 2019.

