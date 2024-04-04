Russia claims 5 Ukrainian drones downed over Belgorod, Tula oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on April 4 that its forces downed three Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Oblast and two more over Tula Oblast.

The ministry and regional authorities did not provide any information on the consequences of the alleged strikes at the moment of the publication.

Russian authorities regularly report on purported drone strikes launched from Ukrainian territory. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine has recently launched a series of drone strikes targeting Russian oil refineries in an effort to disrupt production. On April 2, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attacked a drone production facility and a refinery in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk in Russia's Tatarstan, some 1,300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The same day as Moscow reported drone attacks against Tula and Belgorod oblasts, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with drones, killing four people and injuring 12, local authorities said.