General Staff: Ukraine advances in Bakhmut, Melitopol directions

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2023 9:05 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction in the east and in the Melitopol direction in the south, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 27.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue carrying out offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and... in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on occupying troops in manpower and equipment, and wearing out the enemy along the entire front line," the report said.

Russian troops reportedly launched unsuccessful attacks near Sieverne and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and south of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the course of the past day, there were 26 engagements with Russian forces, and Russia launched 10 missile strikes, 77 air strikes, and 44 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems against both military targets and civilian areas, the General Staff said.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukraine's forces fighting in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, said last week that the military has breached through Russian lines near the southern village of Verbove.

Tarnavskyi lauded the success at Verbove but also noted that the true breakthrough on the southern front would be the liberation of Tokmak, which he stated was "the minimum goal" of the counteroffensive.

Overcoming setbacks, NATO-trained brigade breaches Surovikin line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Editor’s note: The soldiers featured in this article are identified by first name and callsign only for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – Even months before it started, just the idea of Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive in 2023 carried on its shoulders a historic weight. Having held bac…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
