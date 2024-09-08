Ukrainian drone hits fuel depot in Belgorod Oblast, Russian governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone struck a fuel storage facility near the town of Volokonovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, sparking a fire at the fuel tanks, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Telegram on Sept. 8.

Photos and videos shared by local Telegram channels at around 6 p.m. show a large fire and smoke, reportedly in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the alleged attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Later in the day, Gladkov also alleged that Ukrainian drones attacked three additional settlements in the oblast, damaging several residential houses and cars. No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Sept. 1, dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, according to local officials.

In Belgorod Oblast, some 14 drones were reportedly shot down. Several houses, cars, and commercial properties were damaged after repelling an aerial attack, according to Gladkov.