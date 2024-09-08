The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukrainian drone hits fuel depot in Belgorod Oblast, Russian governor claims

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 8, 2024 9:58 PM 1 min read
Russia claims Ukrainian drone hit fuel storage in Belgorod Oblast on Sept. 8. (Courtesy)
A Ukrainian drone struck a fuel storage facility near the town of Volokonovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, sparking a fire at the fuel tanks, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Telegram on Sept. 8.

Photos and videos shared by local Telegram channels at around 6 p.m. show a large fire and smoke, reportedly in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the alleged attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Later in the day, Gladkov also alleged that Ukrainian drones attacked three additional settlements in the oblast, damaging several residential houses and cars. No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Sept. 1, dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, according to local officials.

In Belgorod Oblast, some 14 drones were reportedly shot down. Several houses, cars, and commercial properties were damaged after repelling an aerial attack, according to Gladkov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
