News Feed, Crimea, Crimean Bridge, ATACMS, Ukraine, Russia, War
Russia claims Ukraine attempted ATACMS attack on Crimean Bridge

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2024 2:21 PM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia downed 12 ATACMS launched overnight by Ukraine as part of an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Aug. 16, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"All missiles were destroyed," RIA Novosti claimed. The Kyiv Independent could not verify Russia's claims as the ministry provided no evidence.

The Crimean Bridge was illegally constructed following Russia's annexation of Crimea to connect the Russian mainland with Kerch, a city on the far eastern tip of the Crimean peninsula.

Russia's claims come hours after Ukraine's Odesa Oblast Military Administration said that there are indications that Ukraine successfully struck a ferry crossing in the city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight.

Explosions rang out across multiple cities in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 16, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel claimed, citing local residents. A fire was reported near the city of Kerch, in the area of the Kerch ferry crossing.

Residents in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Kerch heard explosions around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to local media reports.

Multiple explosions were also reported in the community of Chernomorsk in Russia's neighboring Krasnodar Krai at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

The Crimean Bridge was reportedly closed to traffic around 2 a.m., local residents reported. The bridge reportedly reopened at around 7 a.m. local time.

US considering sending Ukraine first long-range cruise missiles this fall, source says
Discussions between Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration about supplies of long-range cruise missiles are “in the advanced stages,” a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
