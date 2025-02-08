Skip to content
Russia claims 36 Ukrainian drones downed, oil refinery attacked

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 11:33 AM
Remain of Shahed 136 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
An oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast was among the targets of a Ukrainian overnight drone strike on Feb. 8, Russian local authorities claimed.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 36 Ukrainian drones had been shot down by air defense. These include 18 drones over Rostov Oblast, 11 over Volgograd Oblast, five over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Krasnodar Krai.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram on Feb. 8 that the air defense had intercepted a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil refinery in the Kumylzhenskaya District, over 200 kilometers northwest of Volgograd.

Bocharov said no fire had erupted from the falling debris, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Despite being on the back foot on the front line, Ukrainian troops have begun to actively strike deep into Russia using their homemade drones, often targeting military sites, oil refineries, and air fields.

