Russia claims 36 Ukrainian drones downed, oil refinery attacked

An oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast was among the targets of a Ukrainian overnight drone strike on Feb. 8, Russian local authorities claimed.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 36 Ukrainian drones had been shot down by air defense. These include 18 drones over Rostov Oblast, 11 over Volgograd Oblast, five over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Krasnodar Krai.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram on Feb. 8 that the air defense had intercepted a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil refinery in the Kumylzhenskaya District, over 200 kilometers northwest of Volgograd.

Bocharov said no fire had erupted from the falling debris, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Despite being on the back foot on the front line, Ukrainian troops have begun to actively strike deep into Russia using their homemade drones, often targeting military sites, oil refineries, and air fields.