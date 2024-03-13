Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine border, anti-Kremlin armed groups, Freedom of Russia Legion
Edit post

Russia claims killing 234 fighters while thwarting incursion from Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 3:59 AM 2 min read
Members of the Siberian Battalion prepare weapons during military exercises with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on March 12 that Moscow's military and security forces killed 234 combatants while thwarting a border incursion it blames on Ukraine.

In the morning of March 12, several anti-Kremlin armed groups, including the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine to conduct combat operations.

According to the spokesperson of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Andrii Yusov, the units are comprised of Russian citizens acting as part of Ukraine’s "security and defense forces."

The situation regarding border skirmishes on March 12 remained unclear, making it difficult to determine the events unfolding in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. Cross-border incidents in the area have sporadically transpired since the start of the full-scale invasion, often accompanied by disinformation and propaganda.

The incident comes days before Russian citizens will vote in a presidential election scheduled from March 15 till March 17. Vladimir Putin is running for president for the fifth time, seeking to extend his rule by six more years - until at least 2030.

In an official statement, the Russian ministry attributed the assault to what it called a "Kyiv regime" claiming that Russian military and border forces effectively intercepted the attackers, preventing a cross-border raid. Russian authorities additionally said that the groups suffered the loss of seven tanks and five armored vehicles.

The ministry did not refer directly to any of the formations, saying only that the "Ukrainian terrorists who tried to break into Russian territory were struck by aviation, missile forces, and artillery."

Both the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion posted videos on their social media platforms purporting to show their respective groups operating in Russia. "Like all our fellow citizens, in the Legion we dream of a Russia freed from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s dictatorship," the Freedom of Russia Legion wrote on Twitter.

The authenticity of the videos couldn’t be independently verified.

Ukraine war latest: Russian anti-Kremlin militia break into Russia, claim to occupy villages
Key developments on March 12: * Russian anti-Kremlin militia break into Russia, claim to occupy villages * Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures almost 40 * Fire reported at several Russian oil refineries after alleged Ukrainian drone attack * Russia claims it has taken control…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.