Russia claims explosion at St. Petersburg academy caused by World War Two ammunition

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's military reported on May 17 that a blast at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St. Petersburg, which injured seven servicemen, was caused by the accidental detonation of World War II-era ammunition.

According to Interfax news agency, the incident occurred while servicemen were inspecting underground areas at the academy in Russia's second-largest city, citing information from the Leningrad military district.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the blast was not linked to terrorism.

The condition of the injured in the blast at the academy was not immediately reported. The academy trains soldiers serving in the army’s signal corps.

St. Petersburg, home to approximately 5.4 million people, is located about 700 kilometers (approximately 435 miles) northwest of Moscow.