Power outage reported in St. Petersburg airport

On the evening of Sept. 24, power went out in Russia's Pulkovo Airport and the St. Petersburg district of Shushary, east of the airport.

According to various Telegram channels, local residents heard a loud sound resembling an explosion and saw a bright flash an hour before the outage. There was no water supply in the neighborhood.

Pulkovo Airport, located 23 kilometers south of Saint Petersburg city center, reported that the power supply was disrupted in the departure hall of domestic flights. Emergency lighting were switched on in the building.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the situation.