Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russia-Ukraine border, Kursk Oblast, Drone attacks, oil refineries
Edit post

Russia claims drone attack damages residential buildings in Kursk

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2024 3:35 AM 2 min read
A military truck with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, rides past a sign that reads "Kursk, the city of military glory" near the Russian city of Kursk in May 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out in Russia's city of Kursk late on April 2, according to videos sent by eye-witnesses to several Telegram monitoring channels. Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed that four drones were shot down over the city and surrounding areas.  

The city mayor said via his official Telegram page that the attack damaged several residential buildings. There were no casualties. The Kyiv Independent is not able to verify this information.

Kursk lies in the south of Russia, around 90 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Russia has been reporting drone attacks against its border regions for several months, with numerous strikes against oil refineries occurring in March. Since the onset of the full-scale war, Ukraine has intensified its strikes on oil infrastructure within Russia, particularly escalating in the late fall of 2023.

According to The Insider, there have been 15 drone attacks against 13 oil refineries in nine regions of Russia in 2024. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of being behind drone strikes. Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for these attacks.

According to a source within Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a manufacturing facility for Shahed-type attack drones in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan was targeted by HUR operatives on April 2.

Drones hit industrial facilities in Tatarstan's Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, allegedly injuring several people. Yelabuga is located over 1,200 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russia's military has frequently employed Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones to carry out attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure during the ongoing full-scale invasion, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous civilians.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.