Russia claims bodies of Il-76 crash victims given to Ukraine, Kyiv says examinations ongoing

Russia has transferred the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) allegedly killed in a plane crash over Russia’s Belgorod Oblast in January, Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova claimed in an interview with state-run RIA Novosti published on Dec. 9.

A Russian Il-76 military cargo plane crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24, with the cause of the incident unclear. Moscow alleged that 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board the plane during the fatal crash. Ukraine has not confirmed this claim and called for an international investigation, a proposal that Russia refused.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs told the Kyiv Independent that Russia had handed over several bodies during the latest exchange, but the efforts to identify them are still underway.

"During the latest repatriation activities, the remains of the deceased were transferred to Ukraine from (Russia), but they require additional identification," spokesperson Petro Yatsenko said. Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 502 fallen soldiers in late November.

"As of now, specialized institutions are trying to establish whether the remains of these individuals really belong to Ukrainian service members within the framework of criminal proceedings," Yatsenko added.

Undisclosed U.S. officials told the New York Times in February that the U.S.-made Patriot missile system was likely responsible for the plane's downing. The officials suggested that the plane likely had at least some Ukrainian prisoners onboard.

Ukraine has not commented on the cause of the crash, but its military intelligence agency suggested the Il-76 may have been transporting arms and ammunition along with Ukrainian POWs as human shields.

Since then, Ukraine has been requesting the transfer of the bodies.