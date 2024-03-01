Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Il-76 crash, POWs, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Ombudsman on Il-76 crash: Russia speculates on transferring Ukrainian POWs' bodies, no lists given

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 11:17 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets.
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets attends the international conference of human rights commissioners in Ankara, Turkiye on Jan. 12, 2023. (Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has not yet provided Ukraine with any official list confirming that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) on board the Il-76 aircraft that crashed in Belgorod Oblast in late January, chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on March 1.

Lubinets's statement came after his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskvlakova, claimed Moscow's readiness to hand over the bodies of allegedly killed Ukrainian POWs to Kyiv.

Russia has alleged that the Russian military aircraft that crashed on Jan. 24 was destroyed by Ukrainian forces and that it was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian fighters.

According to Lubinets, Russia "keeps speculating" on the Il-76 plane crash topic and has not granted international organizations access to the site more than a month after the downing of its aircraft.

"Ukraine's position is unchanged: we demand a transparent investigation, access to the crash site, and from day one, we have been demanding official lists and repatriation of bodies and appropriate examinations (if confirmed)," the ombudsman noted.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Suspilne media outlet on March 1 that Kyiv had repeatedly appealed to Moscow to transfer the bodies of allegedly killed Ukrainian POWs and that the "work in this direction is ongoing."

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in an interview published in early February that there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the destroyed transport plane.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an international investigation into the Il-76 crash.

Unnamed American officials told the New York Times on Feb. 8 that the U.S.-made Patriot missile system was likely responsible for the plane's downing. The officials suggested that the plane likely had at least some Ukrainian prisoners onboard.

Ukrainian officials meet relatives of POWs who Russia claims were in crashed Il-76, say no evidence to confirm that
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Jan. 26 that during the planned exchange of POWs two days earlier Moscow was to return to Ukraine 65 people from one of the lists Russian propagandists shared after the crash of Il-76 transport plane in Russia’s Belgor…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.