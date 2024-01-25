Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence on Il-76 crash: Russia could use Ukrainian POWs as human shields

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 6:11 PM 3 min read
Archive photo. An Ilyushin Il-76 seen above Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2021. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia could have used Ukrainian prisoners of war as a human shield to transport ammunition and weapons for missile systems, Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov suggested on Jan. 25 when commenting on the crash of the Il-76 aircraft that Moscow claims had Ukrainian POWs on board.

The Il-76 military transport plane crashed in Russia's Belgorod region on Jan. 24, allegedly killing everyone on board. Moscow then blamed a Ukrainian strike for the crash and claimed that 65 Ukrainian POWs had been on the plane. No evidence of this claim has been provided.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency did not confirm whether prisoners were on the plane nor commented on what might have caused the crash but said a prisoner exchange had been planned for that day. Ukrainian military sources told Ukrainska Pravda earlier that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles, regularly used by Russia to strike Kharkiv Oblast.

Speaking with the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Yusov suggested that both S-300 missiles and people might have been on board.

"We are talking about a large military aircraft. It was only a third loaded, based on their (Russian) statements," said Yusov.

"There were other planes in the airspace next to the Il-76, which crashed, — AN-26 and AN-72. There are many circumstances that require investigation and deep examination."

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation into all the circumstances of the plane's crash, and Kyiv has called for an international investigation. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said he would appeal to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to help find out what happened.

Military intelligence: Senior Russian officials were supposed to be on Il-76 flight but did not board
High-ranking Russian officials were supposed to be on board the Il-76 aircraft that crashed in Belogorod Oblast on Jan. 24, but the Federal Security Service (FSB) did not allow them to board at “the last moment,” Andrii Yusov, Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, told RFE/RL on Jan. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Yusov emphasized that the norms of international law dictate that the state holding POWs is responsible for their safety, including transportation for an exchange, adding that prisoners should not be transported in military planes.

As another possible explanation for the incident, Yusov said Russia's military might have shot down the Il-76 plane accidentally when targeting a Ukrainian drone.

"This is actually a war zone. Drones were actively used on both sides at that time and on that day. In particular, we are talking about the use of reconnaissance drones by Ukraine, which could be a target for Russian air defenses."

Yusov refused to comment on a list that Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan had shared with the names of the Ukrainian POWs allegedly killed in the crash, saying that such information should come from Russia's official structures dealing with POWs.

"Otherwise, it is perceived as a deliberate informational and psychological operation of the enemy," added Yusov.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne analyzed the list, concluding that some of the names are, in fact, Ukrainian soldiers currently held by Russia. Suspilne could not confirm, however, that those on the list were actually on the plane when it crashed, nor that they were potentially part of a prisoner exchange.

According to Lubinets, photos and videos from the site of the Russian Il-76 plane crash do not indicate "any signs that there were such a large number of people on the plane," as Russia claims.

RFE/RL Schemes project identifies crew members’ names of crashed IL-76, confirms 3 deaths
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigation project Schemes identified the names of the crew members of the Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 that was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.