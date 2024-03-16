Russian governor claims 2 killed in missile attack on Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed on March 16 that two people were killed after missiles struck the city of Belgorod.

Russia's Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the reported strikes, which took place amid reports of ongoing fighting in Belgorod Oblast between the Russian army and an anti-Kremlin militia.

Kyiv does not typically comment on reports of attacks within Russian territory.

Gladkov said that air defenses in the oblast had shot down eight missiles supposedly launched from multiple-launch-rocket systems.

The governor claimed that a man and a woman had been killed in the strikes, and that three others had been injured and sent to the hospital.

He also reported damage to buildings and civilian vehicles.

Gladkov said on March 14 that the city of Belgorod had been struck three times in the same day, and claimed that two people had been killed as a result.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of the Russian authorities.