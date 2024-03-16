Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, War, Missiles
Russian governor claims 2 killed in missile attack on Belgorod

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024
The aftermath of a purported missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod on March 16, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed on March 16 that two people were killed after missiles struck the city of Belgorod.

Russia's Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the reported strikes, which took place amid reports of ongoing fighting in Belgorod Oblast between the Russian army and an anti-Kremlin militia.

Kyiv does not typically comment on reports of attacks within Russian territory.

Gladkov said that air defenses in the oblast had shot down eight missiles supposedly launched from multiple-launch-rocket systems.

The governor claimed that a man and a woman had been killed in the strikes, and that three others had been injured and sent to the hospital.

He also reported damage to buildings and civilian vehicles.

Gladkov said on March 14 that the city of Belgorod had been struck three times in the same day, and claimed that two people had been killed as a result.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of the Russian authorities.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
Editors' Picks

