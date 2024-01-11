Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia claims 3 drones shot down overnight

by Abbey Fenbert January 11, 2024 7:47 AM 1 min read
An anti-aircraft missile system on the roof of the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry on March 1, 2023, in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense units intercepted three Ukrainian drones flying over Russia's Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 11, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry said that Russian forces shot down the drones at around 4:30 a.m. Moscow time.

No casualties or infrastructure damage was reported.

Russia has launched a series of devastating aerial attacks against Ukraine over the past days, targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure.  

Russian officials claimed that several Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot and energy infrastructure facility in Oryol Oblast on Jan. 9, injuring three people. Kyiv does not typically comment on reports of attacks within the Russian Federation.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:33 AM

Zelensky arrives in Estonia as part of his Baltics tour.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Lithuania earlier on Jan. 10 as the first step in his tour, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced a long-term aid package for Ukraine. Latvia is Zelensky's next destination.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.