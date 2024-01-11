Russia claims 3 drones shot down overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense units intercepted three Ukrainian drones flying over Russia's Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 11, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry said that Russian forces shot down the drones at around 4:30 a.m. Moscow time.

No casualties or infrastructure damage was reported.

Russia has launched a series of devastating aerial attacks against Ukraine over the past days, targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Russian officials claimed that several Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot and energy infrastructure facility in Oryol Oblast on Jan. 9, injuring three people. Kyiv does not typically comment on reports of attacks within the Russian Federation.