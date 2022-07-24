Russia claims 2.8 million Ukrainians have entered Russia since start of invasion; Ukraine calls it forced deportation.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Russia’s state news agency, the number includes almost 500,000 Ukrainian children. Russia claims half of the people came from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The report doesn't reveal the number of Ukrainians who left Russia. On July 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deporting over 2 million Ukrainians.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in European countries. Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic were the main destinations. In total, 6 million Ukrainian refugees are recorded across Europe.