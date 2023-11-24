Russia claims 16 Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, Volgograd Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed it had downed 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and three more over its southern Volgograd Oblast overnight on Nov. 24, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

There was no information on damages or casualties.

Volgograd Oblast, which hosts the Marinovka air base, is located around 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The region borders Rostov Oblast in the southwest, Voronezh Oblast in the northwest, Saratov Oblast in the north, Astrakhan Oblast and the Republic of Kalmykia in the southeast.

Last week, a military base went up in flames after an explosion in Volgograd Oblast's town of Kotluban, local Telegram channels reported. The Defense Ministry didn't comment on the accident.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of cross-border incursions on Russia's border regions as well as launching drones toward Moscow. Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russia.