Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.

The Kyiv Independent can't verify this information.

Drone attacks over Russian territory have been reported regularly over recent months. Moscow often blames Ukraine, while Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via his official Telegram channel that two drones were downed close to the city of Stroitel, located 21 kilometers from regional center. No casualties or damages were reported.

Russia's Belgorod region borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west, Kursk Oblast in the north and northwest, and Voronezh Oblast in the east.