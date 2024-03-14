Russia bans entry to over 200 US policy makers, business leaders, journalists

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Foreign Ministry added another 227 U.S. citizens to its list of those banned from entering Russia, state news agency TASS reported on March 14.

Russia's list of banned persons has been growing in recent days, with another 367 people from the Baltic states added to the list on March 12, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed the Americans were included in the list due to their involvement in "fostering and implementing the Russophobic policy" and spreading "outright slander about Russia's foreign and domestic politics."

According to TASS, those on the list now include U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan, and former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Other figures reportedly on the list are two business leaders in the global arms company Lockheed Martin, namely Shamala Littlefield, the president of the subsidiary Lockheed Martin Global Inc., as well as Raymond Piselli, the vice president of international business at Lockheed Martin.

The list also includes Lieutenant General Andrew Rohling, the deputy chair of the NATO Military Committee and deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa.

Journalists Joseph Marks, Joseph Menn, Ellen Nakashima, and Tim Starks are included for their reporting for the Washington Post, as well as New York Times journalist Robert Worth and Voice of America journalist Jeff Seldin.

TASS claimed that over 2,000 U.S. citizens are included on Russia's entry ban list.