Russia fires at Sumy Oblast more than 90 times, damaging residential buildings

Russian forces shelled nine border communities in Sumy Oblast on April 11, firing more than 90 of various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia attacked the Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyinska, Seredino-Budska, Novoslobidska, Myropilska, Khotinska, Yunakivska, and Znob-Novhorodska communities.

A building was damaged in the Bilopilska community as a result of the attacks. Two homes were damaged by mortars in the Novoslobidska community.

The briefing also said that the warehouse of a local agricultural company in the Khotinska community was damaged due to shelling.

No casualties were reported, the military administration said.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.