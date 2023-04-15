Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that Russian troops attacked three communities in Sumy Oblast on April 15.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka.

Officials recorded 158 strikes with mortars, grenade launchers, and artillery in the settlements on April 15. Russia also launched three unguided missiles on the Yunakivka community.

No casualties were reported, but Russia’s attacks damaged a power line in the Basivka village. Power has already been restored, the officials said.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.