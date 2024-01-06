Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Filashkin said Russian troops fired at the city twice, and that a garage and vehicles were in flames following the attack.

"According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims," he said.

Details on the full extent of the casualties and damage are still being investigated.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 4 left two dead and another two wounded.