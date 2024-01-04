Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s military targeted Katerynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 4, killing two residents and wounding another two, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

The casualties come amid active fighting in the area as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast.

In the village of Katerynivka, some 15 kilometers southwest of Marinka, a 68-year-old man was killed by an explosion of a Russian artillery shell, the prosecutors said on Telegram.

The man’s daughter reportedly found the body near his house following the attack, which also wounded an 86-year-resident.

Russia also shelled the front-line city of Krasnohorivka, where a 73-year-old woman died of injuries in her home, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

“A fragment of Russian ammunition hit the woman in the head.”

Krasnohorivka lies around five kilometers north of Marinka, completely destroyed by intense fighting in the area and almost entirely captured by Russia, according to the Ukrainian military.

In embattled Avdiivka, a Russian rocket strike wounded a 55-year-old local woman who was then hospitalized, the prosecutors added.