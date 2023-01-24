Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia attacks Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 3:57 PM 1 min read
The consequences of the Russian Jan. 24 attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram.
Russian troops hit the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 24, wounding four people, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. Among the injured were two children, according to Kyrylenko.

As a result of the shelling, windows were blown out in residential buildings, and people’s apartments were damaged, said the governor. He added that it was “another targeted attack on civilians.”

Earlier in the day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed three civilians and injured three others in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region. Kostiantynivka is located north of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
