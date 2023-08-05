Russia attacks Kherson overnight, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson overnight on Aug. 5, injuring two people, Kherson City Military Administration reported.

The attack hit two neighborhoods in Kherson, Korabelnyi and Suvorovskyi, the authorities said without providing further details.

According to the report, Russian troops shelled Kherson seven times over the past day, firing 63 projectiles. The attack hit the regional capital and the nearby village of Sadove.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

On Aug. 4, Russian troops hit the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 40-year-old man and damaging at least four houses, local authorities reported.