Russia launches attack on Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

Russian forces launched strikes on Kharkiv using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, head of the Kharkiv military garrison Serhii Melnyk reported on Telegram on July 30.

Fire erupted in non-residential building as a result of the attack, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

No information on the number of casualties has been made available. Search and rescue mission was dispatched to the local scene.

The communities of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk came under fire on July 29. Russia deployed artillery, mortar, and other armaments to shell them.

An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine early in the morning of July 31. It signaled the risk of missile attacks and preceded the strike in Kharkiv.