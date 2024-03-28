Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Kherson
Edit post

Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 2, injure at least 3

by Kateryna Hodunova March 28, 2024 5:08 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the northern part of Donetsk Oblast on March 28, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the village of Drobysheve and the city of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Kherson, inflicting casualties among civilians, local authorities reported on March 28.

Russia shelled Mykolaivka with guided munitions, killing one woman and damaging at least 11 multi-story buildings and 11 houses, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Drobysheve, at least one person was injured, but the information is still being clarified as of 4 p.m. local time, the governor said.

"Russians strike civilians on purpose," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel, calling locals to evacuate so as not to endanger themselves.

Russian troops struck a taxi in Kherson, killing a driver and injuring two people, on March 28 (Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)

Kherson was also under Russian attack on March 28, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. According to Prokudin, Russian troops struck a taxi, killing the driver. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured and hospitalized.

Drobysheve and Mykolaivka are located in the Kramatorsk district in northern Donetsk Oblast. Both settlements are close to the city of Lyman, which remains one of the key targets of the Russian military in the region.

Kherson, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated during its 2022 counteroffensive, is being attacked almost daily as Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories.

Portrait of the Invader: 2 years of Russian soldiering in Ukraine
In two years of total war, Moscow has tried every trick to keep the death march going. It held a draft, expanded state-sponsored mercenary companies, recruited convicted prisoners, integrated proxies from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and forcibly conscripted Ukrainians in occupied territor…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
5:30 AM

Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
3:16 AM

Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.