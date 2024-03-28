Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 2, injure at least 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Drobysheve and the city of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Kherson, inflicting casualties among civilians, local authorities reported on March 28.

Russia shelled Mykolaivka with guided munitions, killing one woman and damaging at least 11 multi-story buildings and 11 houses, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Drobysheve, at least one person was injured, but the information is still being clarified as of 4 p.m. local time, the governor said.

"Russians strike civilians on purpose," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel, calling locals to evacuate so as not to endanger themselves.

Russian troops struck a taxi in Kherson, killing a driver and injuring two people, on March 28 (Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)

Kherson was also under Russian attack on March 28, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. According to Prokudin, Russian troops struck a taxi, killing the driver. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured and hospitalized.

Drobysheve and Mykolaivka are located in the Kramatorsk district in northern Donetsk Oblast. Both settlements are close to the city of Lyman, which remains one of the key targets of the Russian military in the region.

Kherson, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated during its 2022 counteroffensive, is being attacked almost daily as Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories.