Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 131 times in 24 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 31.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Mykolaiv, Svesy, and Esman were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, and artillery attacks, while also dropping explosives from drones onto two of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The village of Esman, located about 24 kilometers west and 10 kilometers north of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 29 explosions recorded in the area.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported.

Officials from Ukraine's Border Guard service later said that Russia does not have enough troops on the Sumy Oblast border to launch a major attack on the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.







