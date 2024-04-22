Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 22. At least 182 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted. The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, grenade launchers, and mortar shelling. The community of Seredyna-Buda also saw mines dropped.

Velyka Pysarivka, a small town seven kilometers from the Russian border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported. Ukrainian military recorded 148 explosions in the area. Local authorities reported no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

On April 20, Russian forces struck 13 communities in Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks. A civilian was injured in the Khotin community following Russia's artillery shelling.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.