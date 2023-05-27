Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 10:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring two more, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 27.

According to Malashko, Russian troops launched a total of 108 attacks across the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 26 using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and drones.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces currently occupy a part of the oblast, including the city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Earlier on May 26, Ukraine's military intelligence reported that Russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were preparing a large-scale provocation "in the next few hours."

"To achieve this, a strike will be carried out directly on the territory of the plant. Afterward, an announcement will be made about a catastrophic release of radioactive substances. Ukraine will naturally be blamed for the incident," the statement read.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
