Russia attacks 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring two more, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 27.

According to Malashko, Russian troops launched a total of 108 attacks across the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 26 using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and drones.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces currently occupy a part of the oblast, including the city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Earlier on May 26, Ukraine's military intelligence reported that Russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were preparing a large-scale provocation "in the next few hours."

"To achieve this, a strike will be carried out directly on the territory of the plant. Afterward, an announcement will be made about a catastrophic release of radioactive substances. Ukraine will naturally be blamed for the incident," the statement read.