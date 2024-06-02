Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Border communities
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil June 3, 2024 1:09 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on April 26, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police)
Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Miropillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Mykolaivka, Krasnopillia, Shostka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Novo Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, cluster munitions, drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 24 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Zelensky urges US to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles
President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 2 said the U.S. should allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia with long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to protect lives.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
