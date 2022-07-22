Russia adds 5 EU countries to ‘unfriendly’ list.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government included Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia in the list of “unfriendly countries.” The document limits the number of employees of diplomatic missions of these countries that they can hire in Russia. In March 2022, a few days after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government compiled a list of “unfriendly countries,” which included a number of European Union states, the United States, the UK, Japan and about 20 other countries.