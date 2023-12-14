Romanian Defense Ministry: Downed Russian drone found on Romanian territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Remnants of a downed Russian drone, most likely launched over the previous night, had been found on Romanian territory, the country's defense ministry said on Dec. 14.

Russian forces have regularly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River, which is often only hundreds of meters apart from Romanian (a NATO member state) territory on the other side of the river.

Russian drone fragments and debris have been found on Romanian territory on numerous occasions, prompting Romania to install anti-drone systems, bunkers, and other security measures in the area.

Russia launched a mass drone attack on Odesa Oblast overnight from Dec. 13-14, Ukraine's Air Force reported, adding that 41 of the 42 drones had been shot down by air defenses.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said that some of the drones appeared to have been targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure. Following an investigation, authorities found a crater in an uninhabited area about four kilometers north of the town of Grindu, around 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian port city of Reni.

The ministry "strongly condemns" the attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure and said they are a violation of international law.