Romania, Bulgaria concerned about possible US-Russia Black Sea deal, FT reports

Romania and Bulgaria are wary of a possible deal between the U.S. and Russia that could restore Moscow's position in the Black Sea, the Financial Times reported on March 24, citing undisclosed officials from the region.

U.S. and Russian delegates are meeting in Riyadh on March 24 as Washington pushes for a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader peace deal.

As Ukraine has greatly degraded Russia's capabilities in the Black Sea through a sustained drone and missile campaign, any potential deal could be beneficial to Russia and expand its Navy's operational area, officials told the Financial Times.

Kyiv said it had destroyed or disabled one-third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet during more than three years of the full-scale war, forcing Moscow to withdraw much of its naval assets from occupied Crimea.

The drone and missile campaign had also allowed Ukraine to reopen its shipping lanes despite Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2023.

Details of a possible Black Sea agreement between the U.S. and Russia remain unclear as the "technical" discussions are ongoing.

U.S. and Ukrainian delegations also discussed a mutual halt on strikes against both Ukrainian and Russian ports and infrastructure during their meeting in Riyadh on March 23, a Ukrainian official said.

The meetings follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's claimed agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump to institute a 30-day pause on strikes against energy facilities. Kyiv has backed the partial ceasefire but accused Russia of continuing its attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Trump's return to the White House marked a major shift in U.S. foreign policy. Washington has sought to restore ties with Moscow while adopting an increasingly critical stance toward its partners.

Trump's friendly rhetoric toward Russia and Putin, as well as a temporary pause on military and intelligence support for Ukraine earlier in March, sparked concerns that Washington might promise favorable conditions to Moscow in order to broker a peace deal.