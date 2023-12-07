Skip to content
Vehicle crash in Kharkiv Oblast kills 6, injures 5

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
The scene of a serious collision between three vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 7, 2023. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A serious collision between three vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast killed six people and injured five others, the State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 7.

A car, minibus, and truck collided on a road near Novopavlivka, a village around 12 kilometers north of Izium.

Rescuers had to cut victims free from the wreckage using a special tool, the State Emergency Service said. All of those injured are being treated in hospital.

Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Ukraine has one of the highest rates of fatal road traffic accidents in Europe, with over 4,000 people killed per year in car crashes, according to World Health Organization figures.

State Emergency Service: 2 gas service workers killed by cave-in during repair work in Kharkiv
The two workers, men aged 42 and 48, were buried under loose earth while working on a pipeline under a Kharkiv street. More than 30 rescue workers were quickly summoned, but the two men were already dead.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
