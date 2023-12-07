Vehicle crash in Kharkiv Oblast kills 6, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A serious collision between three vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast killed six people and injured five others, the State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 7.

A car, minibus, and truck collided on a road near Novopavlivka, a village around 12 kilometers north of Izium.

Rescuers had to cut victims free from the wreckage using a special tool, the State Emergency Service said. All of those injured are being treated in hospital.

Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Ukraine has one of the highest rates of fatal road traffic accidents in Europe, with over 4,000 people killed per year in car crashes, according to World Health Organization figures.