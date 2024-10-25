Rheinmetall provides Ukraine with 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall sent 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine at the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company announced on Oct. 25.

Rheinmetall has so far transferred about 200 combat vehicles, including over a hundred Marder 1A3 models, to Ukraine directly or indirectly through the so-called circular exchange program. The German manufacturer first received an order for the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in March 2023.

The recent batch of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles provided to Ukraine was ordered by the German government and financed in the "mid-double-digit million euros," according to the statement.

Rheinmetall's Marder 1A3, which Ukraine is receiving, is equipped with additional laser rangefinders for efficient and precise target engagement.

The agreement also provides for the delivery of a double-digit number of other pieces of equipment, including Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks, Rheinmetall said.

In late July, Rheinmetall announced that it had received an order from the Ukrainian government to begin the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine. The company previously said it planned to open at least four production plants in the country.