Reznikov: 609 high-precision missiles left in Russia

Russian forces have used 1,235 out of 1,844 Iskander, Kalibr, and air-launched cruise missiles since they started their all-out invasion in February, said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

"By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against Ukraine's civilian sites, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets," said Reznikov.

For reference: Only on Oct. 10, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones across Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, Russia plans to buy about 2,000 Iranian-made kamikaze drones to compensate for the small number of high-precision missiles left. Currently, it has about 300 Iranian drones in service.

Reznikov also said that Ukraine would receive NASAMS air-defense systems by the end of October.

On Oct. 14, without giving precise numbers, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that only 25-28% of the high-precision missiles were left out of the total amount Russia had before Feb. 24.