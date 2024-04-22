Skip to content
Reuters: World Bank financing arm plans to invest $1.9 billion in Ukraine

by Chris York April 22, 2024 4:04 PM 2 min read
The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC on Sept. 27, 2022. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The private financing arm of the World Bank plans to invest $1.9 billion in projects in Ukraine over the next 18 months, Reuters reported on April 22.

According to its website, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the "largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector in developing countries."

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, it has already invested $1.1 billion in Ukraine.

The new funding will go into projects such as river transport on the Danube or energy generation from solar and wind.

"It will allow us to start looking at investments that are longer-term in nature and more focussed on capital expenditure, so higher-risk - because these are assets that might actually, unfortunately, be damaged as conflict continues," Lisa Kaestner, the IFC's regional manager for Ukraine, told Reuters.

The investment will be a welcome boost. Despite its economy steadily improving from the first months of the full-scale invasion, very little foreign capital is currently trickling down to Ukraine’s private and public sectors.

Money from international financial institutions has helped stabilize the economy, bolstering forecasts of 3.2% gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year, according to the World Bank.

Private investors are still hesitant in the face of a protracted conflict, and war risk insurance programs have failed to persuade most.

"It's impossible to expect investments during the war. The risk of war is so huge," Serhii Fursa, the deputy managing director at investment firm Dragon Capital, told the Kyiv Independent in February.

Author: Chris York
7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
