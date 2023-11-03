Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: White House to reveal new $425 million Ukraine aid package

by Lance Luo November 3, 2023 3:18 AM 1 min read
M142 HIMARS launches a rocket. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to unveil a $425 million aid package for Ukraine which will include counter-drone capabilities and other munitions, officials told Reuters on Nov. 2.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 the U.S. has delivered about $44 billion worth of security aid to Ukraine. The upcoming security assistance package for Kyiv will include $300 million worth of laser-guided rockets to counter Russian UAVs which have hampered Ukrainian efforts on the battlefield.

Funds for the package are expected to be drawn from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which allows the Biden administration to purchase new weapons rather than using older stockpiles.

The remaining $125 million worth of weapons will include Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) air defenses, HIMARS munitions, artillery shells, and other types of critical ammunition that Ukraine has requested.

Officials said the package was still being finalized and could be adjusted.

Author: Lance Luo
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
