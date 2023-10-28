Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: War in Ukraine boosting US defense industry

by Nate Ostiller October 28, 2023 6:33 PM 2 min read
A soldier runs past a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Dynamic Front military exercise led by the United States in the Oksbol training area, Denmark, on March 30, 2023. (Sergei Gapon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. defense industry has seen increased profits as Washington seeks new contracts to refill depleted domestic stockpiles and European countries, wary of Russia, have placed new weapons orders, a Reuters report on Oct. 27 detailed.

Some of the biggest U.S. defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, reported a surge in revenue as governments around the world, including the U.S, increased their demand for weapons and ammunition.

The U.S. has sent Ukraine a significant amount of military equipment from its stockpile, and now that must be replaced with new orders.

This need to backfill the U.S.'s stocks has buoyed the domestic defense industry, which has also supplied Ukraine directly.

The trend is not limited to the U.S.- European defense contractors have also seen increased demand and higher revenue as a result.

Characterizing the U.S.'s aid for Ukraine as a boost for the American economy has been considered as a potential way to help revive the flagging support among the population of the U.S., especially in the Republican party.

Many of the factors used by U.S. defense contractors are located in typically Republican-leaning states, and as demand increases, so too does the need for more workers.

An opinion article released by the German Marshall Fund on Sept. 25 argued that the U.S.'s sustained military aid to Ukraine has been, in effect, "reinvested" at home.

Lockheed Martin, which makes the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), announced in September that it was planning to increase the workforce of its plant in Camden, Arkansas, by 20%.

General Dynamics, which also makes military equipment used by Ukraine, will open a new factory in Mesquite, Texas, that will employ more than 125 people and boost the local economy.

Ukraine has also seen a significant increase in its own domestic defense industry. More than 200 Ukrainian companies have begun developing drones, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 7.

Ukraine may soon be able to produce tens of thousands of drones per month, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Oct. 25.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
