Reuters: US, NATO to announce aid to help Ukraine restore power amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 2:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken will announce new assistance to restore Ukraine’s power transmission ability amid ongoing Russian attacks against the country’s energy system, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official.

NATO foreign ministers are set to meet in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 29 and 30.

Reuters also reported that U.S. and NATO allies will allocate money and equipment to Ukraine to help it restore power.

"NATO will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine continues to cope with the consequences of Russia's latest mass attack that caused blackouts across the country on Nov. 23. It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, following the ones on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said he expects new attacks that could be as bad as last week's bombardment. Ukrainian Intelligence also said it believes that Russian troops will continue to launch large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine in the future.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesman of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said on Nov. 24 that Russia will need about a week to prepare future attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

3:33 PM

