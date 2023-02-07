Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Switzerland could lift ban of exports of Swiss weapons to war zones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 6:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland could end a ban on exports of Swiss weapons to war zones as a shift in public and political opinion puts pressure on the government to end a centuries-long tradition of being a neutral state, Reuters reported.

The Swiss government prohibits countries that purchase Swiss arms from re-exporting them without permission. Swiss neutrality also dictates that Switzerland will not send weapons directly or indirectly to any side of a war.

The country also has an embargo on arms sales to Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Reuters report, the Swiss parliament's two security committees recommended the government's rules be eased in order to allow other countries to send Swiss-made military aid to Ukraine.

"We shouldn't have the veto to stop others from helping Ukraine. If we do that, we support Russia, which is not a neutral position," Thierry Burkart, leader of the center-right FDP party, told Reuters.

"Other countries want to support Ukraine and do something for the security and stability of Europe... They cannot understand why Switzerland has to say no."

Swiss public opinion has also shifted since Russia's full-scale war began in February 2022. Reuters cited a survey by the Sotomo Institute published on Feb. 5 that showed 55% of respondents favor allowing weapons re-exports to Ukraine.

Bloomberg also reported on Feb. 2 that "mainstream politicians" in Switzerland have called for selling the country's nearly 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic as replacements for the tanks that their governments plan to send to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Intelligence claims Russia likely to mobilize up to 500,000 troops to run offensive in spring-summer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.