Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, India, oil refineries, Russian oil industry, Oil, oil and gas
Edit post

Reuters: Indian refinery to purchase Russian oil in rubles

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 1:58 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A view from Russian oil company Tatneft in Tatarstan, Russia, on June 4, 2023. (Alexander Manzyuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The operator of the world's largest oil refining complex, India's Reliance Industries, has reached a one-year agreement with Russia's state-controlled oil company Rosneft to purchase oil in rubles, Reuters reported on May 28.

Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Reliance Industries is set to purchase at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in the Russian currency from Rosneft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long sought to move away from the Western banking and financial systems.  The use of rubles to purchase oil marks an alternative approach as to how India and Russia facilitate trade despite Western sanctions.

Following the sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil, second only to China, purchasing its oil in Indian rupees, dirhams, and Chinese yuan.

This month, India's imports of Russian oil rose to a nine-month high after shipments from non-sanctioned tankers of the Russian Sovcomflot company resumed, Reuters reported on May 21, citing data from shipping and trade sources.

The new agreement comes as India's government made a rare request to its oil refiners, including privately operated Reliance Industries, to lock in at least a third of their contracted supply from Russia under a long-term deal.

According to Reuters, the one-year agreement which took effect April 1, will also secure oil for Reliance Industries at a discounted rate as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expect to extend voluntary supply cuts beyond June.

"India is a strategic partner for Rosneft oil company," Rosneft told Reuters in a statement. "Cooperation with Indian companies includes projects in the field of production, oil refining and trading of oil and petroleum products."

The company declined to confirm the deal with Reliance Industries, stating that it will not comment on confidential agreements with partners.

In the first month of the fiscal year 2024/25, Indian refineries imported almost 1.8 million barrels per day of Russian oil, an increase of about 8.2% compared to the previous month.

New Delhi has maintained a vibrant economic partnership with Moscow amid the all-out war against Ukraine, much to the dismay of Western countries.

The payments for the oil will reportedly be made through India's HDFC Bank and Russia's Gazprombank.

Reuters: India’s Russian oil imports in April highest in 9 months
India’s imports of Russian oil rose to a nine-month high after shipments from non-sanctioned tankers of the Russian Sovcomflot company resumed, Reuters reported on May 21, citing data from shipping and trade sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek






Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.