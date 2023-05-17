Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Hungary withholds approval of military support tranche for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 3:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary has decided not to approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the European Peace Facility (EPF) of the European Union, Reuters reported, citing an announcement from the Hungarian government spokesperson's office on May 16.

The EPF, established in 2021, is an off-budget mechanism designed to enhance the EU's capacity to prevent conflicts, promote peace, and bolster international security.

In response to an inquiry from Reuters, the government spokesperson's office explained that Hungary disagrees with the EU's exclusive use of the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, as it believes that this allocation does not allow for sufficient funding to be directed towards promoting the EU's interests in other regions.

The spokesperson's office suggested that areas such as the Balkans or North Africa could also benefit from the funds. The Hungarian government deems it crucial to address these concerns and, therefore, has withheld approval for the disbursement of the next tranche from the EPF, the spokesperson's office stated.

Under the EPF, the EU has already provided approximately €3.6 billion in military support to Ukraine. Despite being a member of both the EU and NATO, Hungary has declined to provide any military equipment to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Hungary has consistently voiced criticism against EU sanctions imposed on Russia, which require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.

EBRD: Ukraine’s recovery might require $250 billion
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has released a report indicating that Ukraine will need approximately $250 billion for its recovery over a five-year period.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.