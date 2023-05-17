Reuters: Hungary withholds approval of military support tranche for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary has decided not to approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the European Peace Facility (EPF) of the European Union, Reuters reported, citing an announcement from the Hungarian government spokesperson's office on May 16.

The EPF, established in 2021, is an off-budget mechanism designed to enhance the EU's capacity to prevent conflicts, promote peace, and bolster international security.

In response to an inquiry from Reuters, the government spokesperson's office explained that Hungary disagrees with the EU's exclusive use of the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, as it believes that this allocation does not allow for sufficient funding to be directed towards promoting the EU's interests in other regions.

The spokesperson's office suggested that areas such as the Balkans or North Africa could also benefit from the funds. The Hungarian government deems it crucial to address these concerns and, therefore, has withheld approval for the disbursement of the next tranche from the EPF, the spokesperson's office stated.

Under the EPF, the EU has already provided approximately €3.6 billion in military support to Ukraine. Despite being a member of both the EU and NATO, Hungary has declined to provide any military equipment to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Hungary has consistently voiced criticism against EU sanctions imposed on Russia, which require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.