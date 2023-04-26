Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: European Commission to temporarily ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 10:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on April 26 that the European Commission will temporarily ban the export of Ukrainian grain and other products to Romania until June 5, Reuters reported.

The move would put Romania alongside Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia, countries that have all taken steps to suspend the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to protect their domestic markets.

"Romania will be protected through a European Commission decision, and ... will receive compensation for farmers," Daea said, as quoted by Reuters.

The European Union is allegedly preparing "emergency curbs" for the five member states on Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products, which have flooded their markets since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to reporting from the Financial Times on April 20, steps are being taken by the European Commission to "immediately counteract" the difficult situation for producers of wheat, maize, oilseeds, and sunflower seeds in the five countries.

Hungary broadened its ban on April 20 to include Ukrainian imports of honey and certain meat products in addition to grain, Reuters reported.

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania would also receive 100 million Euros from EU funds to compensate farmers, FT wrote.

Despite the temporary ban, Ukrainian agricultural exports will allegedly still be allowed to transit through the countries.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
